Watch: UAE driver stops illegally on highway, causes shocking multi-vehicle collision

Motorists will be fined Dh800 if they're caught using their phones while driving or seem distracted on the road

By Web Desk Published: Fri 6 May 2022, 3:57 PM

Abu Dhabi Police have shared a shocking new video of multiple car crashes to highlight the dangers of stopping in the middle of the road.

The video shows a car slowing down and illegally stopping, causing a van to crash into it. This propels the first car forward, and another vehicle rams into it. A fourth vehicle then hits the third one, leading to a multi-vehicle collision on the highway.

The Abu Dhabi Police Directorate of Traffic and Patrols warned drivers against stopping in the middle of the road for any reason.

To protect others, motorists have been urged to pull over at a safe spot. In case the vehicle can't be moved, the driver should contact the force's control centre to seek support.

Drivers were also urged not to participate in any distracting behaviours, including using their phones, talking to other passengers, taking pictures or fixing their makeup.

ALSO READ:

As per the traffic law, motorists will be fined Dh800 and four black points will be registered against them if they're caught using their phones while driving or seem distracted on the road.