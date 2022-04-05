Video: Abu Dhabi woman gets scammed after shopping online; police help her get stolen money back

The wife said that he had sent her inappropriate messages on Snapchat.
Crime
An Abu Dhabi-based woman, who found herself a victim of electronic fraud after shopping online, has expressed her thanks to the Emirate's police after they helped her retrieve the lost amount.
The woman says that 12 hours after shopping online, she saw that her account was being drained of funds.
She immediately got in touch with her bank, and realised that she was being scammed.
The woman then reached out to the Abu Dhabi Police, who registered the case. After a short while, the amount was returned to her in instalments.
The woman's story was revealed by authorities as part of its 'Be Careful' campaign.
