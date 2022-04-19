UAE: Why vehicles with empty Dubai number plates are cruising around city

Vehicles sporting empty number plates have been spotted all across the Emirate

Khaled AlShehhi/Linkedin

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 11:56 AM

Vehicles sporting empty number plates have been spotted all across Dubai. A video shows vehicles bearing Dubai number plates sans any numbers cruising around the Emirates, its highways and around landmarks.

The unique marketing campaign called ‘Empty Plates’ aims to raise awareness about the country’s ongoing Ramadan charity campaign ‘1 Billion Meals’.

Khaled AlShehhi, executive director at the UAE Government Media Office, posted on LinkedIn that the plates aim to raise awareness “about the empty (food) plates that truly matter”.

The campaign invites residents to take part in the ‘Most Noble Number’ charity auctions “as we raise funds to fill millions of empty plates around the world”. The auctions — which offer unique car number plates and fancy mobile phone numbers — support the efforts of the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest in the region to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished, especially children, refugees, displaced people, and those affected by disasters and crises.

A video shared as part of the Empty Plates campaign highlighted shocking stats on hunger. Over 8 million people suffer from hunger and 2 billion people do not have regular access to food.

The video aims to raise awareness about “millions of empty plates”.

“World hunger has gone unnoticed and unaddressed for far too long. To raise awareness about empty plates, we took over the plates we all notice: number plates,” the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives posted on YouTube.

Earlier this week, Dubai held a public auction of distinctive number plates. With the audience bidding on four special vehicle plate numbers and 10 special mobile numbers, the charity auction collected a total of Dh53 million in less than two hours. The proceeds will go towards the 1 Billion Meals campaign that aims to feed the hungry in 50 countries.

The auctions will continue throughout the week. The Abu Dhabi Police organised an online auction for 555 unique vehicle plate numbers on April 17 and 18.

In addition, a second Most Noble Numbers charity auction will be held at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, April 20, the evening of Zayed Humanitarian Day.

ALSO READ: