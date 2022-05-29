UAE: Police seize over 150 e-scooters, cycles in Sharjah

40,000 violations in absentia recorded in 2022 as compared to last year, Major-General Al Nuaimi says
The Sharjah Police have confiscated 168 e-scooters and bicycles in the first quarter of this year for causing serious accidents.
Lt Col Muhammad Alai Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said that a traffic campaign was launched to educate the public about following traffic rules.
While using personal means of transportation such as scooters, residents must follow the traffic rules and adhere to the advice and guidelines that guarantee the safety of their lives and properties.
The campaign published awareness instructions in several languages, including Arabic, English and Urdu, through the social networking sites of the Sharjah Police General Command, as well as several prints, audio, visual and smart media.
He explained that the campaign included clarifying the negative because of the wrong and illegal use of electric bicycles and the non-compliance of its users with traffic regulations and instructions that enhance their safety and the safety of road users.
