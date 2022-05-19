UAE: Riding e-scooters in non-dedicated lanes? Police issue advisory

It is completely prohibited for them to hold on to any other vehicle while on the move

AFP file photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 6:40 PM

“Bicycle safety instructions and procedures must be followed at all times, and any stunts that are dangerous or compromising to riders, pedestrians or any other road user must be completely avoided,” Brigadier General Muhammad Dhahi Al Hamiri, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector said.

Riders of scooters or electric bikes in Abu Dhabi have been told to adhere to the rules, including the use of lanes dedicated to cyclists, wearing helmets and other safety and protective gears for their protection.

In a new awareness campaign by Abu Dhabi Police’s Traffic and Patrols Directorate, Al Hamiri stressed the importance of adhering to the necessary instructions and guidelines for traffic safety on the roads to ensure safety and security.

Al Hamiri urged riders of electric bikes to abide by rules including using the lanes dedicated to bicycles, and to wear safety and protective helmet at all time while riding bikes.

The officer explained that according to the new rules and regulations for bicycles and electric bikes which were issued recently, cyclists and users of micromobility devices can only use the lanes and roads intended for bicycles, and in case there are none in the area they wish to cycle, they must use side-roads where the speed limit is usually 20 kilometers per hour, and they must stay on the far right-hand side of the road or sidewalks and pavements dedicated to the use of bicycles.

Al Hamiri pointed out that the regulations pertaining to the riding all kinds of electric bikes and bicycles clearly stipulate that a rider must wear a protective helmet and reflective clothing at night time, and they can only park their bikes in designated areas and not leave them anywhere where they could impede the movement of vehicles or pedestrians, and they must not chain them to traffic light posts or street lighting poles.

“The traffic regulations also state that bicycle riders must give priority to pedestrians and decrease their speed at intersections and crossroads, while keeping a safe distance between themselves, vehicles and pedestrians,” he said.

According to authorities, it is completely prohibited for bike and bicycle riders to hold on to any other vehicle, or even enter in the air space of any high or low speed vehicle while on the move. It is completely prohibited to travel in the opposite direction of the road under any circumstances at all.

