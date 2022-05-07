UAE launches e-scooter safety awareness programme

The initiative comes as part of a series of traffic campaigns launched early this year

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 6:35 PM

A nationwide programme has been launched to enhance the safety of e-scooter users.

The initiative, established by the Federal Traffic Council, acting on behalf of the Ministry of Interior, encourages riders to follow e-scooter safety rules.

The campaign, launched under the slogan ‘Traffic safety for users of e-scooters’, aims to enhance traffic awareness among riders. The authorities hope the initiative will provide riders with instructions and guidelines for road safety.

Commenting on the initiative, Major-Gen Mohammad Saif Al Zafeen, assistant commander-in-chief for operations affairs and the Federal Traffic Council chairman, said: “In our campaigns, we are keen to enhance awareness for all road users, including e-scooter riders. We have a keen interest in the safety of people.”

Zafeen said: “We will release awareness messages through field workers. Police patrols will ensure those riders follow all safety measures, abide by traffic laws, and be respectful of all road users.”

The initiative comes as part of a series of traffic campaigns launched early this year. E-scooter riders must ride in designated pathways and wear helmets at all times. They must wear knee bumpers and reflective clothing while riding, especially at night.

In Dubai, electric scooters are allowed on select cycling tracks in ten districts across the Emirate. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police said the move comes after the “huge success” of the trial operation of e-scooters that started in October 2020.