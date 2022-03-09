UAE: Over 7,000 vehicles seized in 3 months for expired licence plates

The first autonomous taxi service in Abu Dhabi includes the use of electric and autonomous vehicles, which can be hailed via an app.
Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah seized as many as 7,772 vehicles with expired licences within three months since the system was activated in November 2021.
The violations were detected through smart traffic cameras installed on all roads of the Emirate to control traffic, enhance safety, and maintain the security of road users.
Ras Al Khaimah police had earlier announced that vehicles with expired registration and car insurance would be monitored by these cameras.
Violators face fines of Dh500 and four traffic black points. The penalties apply to vehicles registered in other Emirates as well.
