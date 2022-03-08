Dubai: 1 killed, 14 injured in separate accidents

In an accident, a car crashed into a police patrol and flipped over in the middle of Emirates Road

Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 3:54 PM Last updated: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 3:58 PM

One motorist died and four sustained serious injuries in separate accidents involving motorcycles over the last few days, the Dubai Police have said.

Ten people were injured in three other accidents reported in the Emirate.

Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Directorate of Traffic, said a motorcyclist was killed on Friday morning. He was speeding and failed to notice another vehicle in front stop suddenly and drive backwards, heading to the exit.

This would be the fourth death caused in accidents involving motorcycles this year. Earlier this week, the Dubai Police said 46 motorcycle accidents had caused three deaths and 47 injuries in the first two months of 2022.

Meanwhile, on Friday, an accident involving two vehicles and a bike on Rebat Road left two motorists with mild injuries.

On Saturday, a vehicle suddenly swerved onto the other lane and crashed into a motorcycle, leaving the rider seriously injured.

Yet another motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run accident on Al Khawaneej Road.

Vehicle flips over after crashing into police patrol

A vehicle crashed into a police patrol that had responded to an accident on the Emirates Road.

Such was the impact of the crash that the vehicle bounced back and flipped over in the middle of the highway. Four people sustained minor injuries in the crash.

In another accident, a pedestrian who tried to cross the Emirates Road from an undesignated highway was seriously injured after a vehicle ran him over.

On Thursday, a driver of a vehicle swerved suddenly to the right lane and crashed into another after a truck slowed down due to the traffic. One man was severely injured in the crash, said Colonel Jumaa. This accident happened on Al Ain-Dubai Road.

Another accident on Friday between a light vehicle and a truck left a motorist with serious injuries.

