Dubai: Woman killed in car accident; police seek help identifying her

Deceased had no identification documents on her

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 3:39 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 6:07 PM

The Dubai Police are seeking public help in identifying a deceased woman.

The woman, who is apparently of “African” origins, died in a car accident in Bur Dubai.

The deceased had no identification documents on her, and was not reported missing, the police said.

“Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to Ports Police Station. Alternatively, one may contact the Dubai Police Call Centre: 04-901,” the police added.

