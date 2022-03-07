Dubai: 90 unique 'super number plates' up for grabs in March 12 auction

Fancy numbers on offer include 2, 3, 4 and 5-digit plates.

Supplied

By Web Desk Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 3:11 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 3:32 PM

Super number plates (AA90) and (M73) top a pack of 90 fancy vehicle licence plates of two, three, four and five digits on offer at the forthcoming 109th open auction of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Plates on offer bear (AA-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z) codes.

The auction will be held at 4:30pm on March 12 at the Ritz-Carlton Dubai Hotel.

Registration of bidders starts on March 7, 2022.

Interested bidders can also register for the auction through RTA’s website (www.rta.ae), or any of RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha.

Seats are limited and priority will be given to bidders. It is therefore recommended to make pre-registration for the auction.

Registration will also be available at the bidding hall from 2:00 pm.

Number plates sales is subject to a 5 per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to RTA.

Bidders have to also to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120.