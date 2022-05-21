UAE: New speed limit announced for key Sharjah road

The relaxed limit will not pose danger to residents

Image used for illustrative purposes only

By Web Desk Published: Sat 21 May 2022, 11:28 AM

The Road and Transport Authority in Sharjah has said that the speed limit for the Wadi Madiq - Kalba road has been changed.

The speed has been increased from 80 km/hr to 100 km/hr.

Authorities have said that the speed limit has been changed as there are no residential communities or urban centres nearby and the road is smooth.

The road, also known as E102, connects Wadi Madiq to Kalba which is just 12 kilometres off the Fujairah border.

