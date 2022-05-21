Mubadala and ENGIE signed an MoU to explore the development of a digital platform to charge EVs in the Middle East region
The Road and Transport Authority in Sharjah has said that the speed limit for the Wadi Madiq - Kalba road has been changed.
The speed has been increased from 80 km/hr to 100 km/hr.
Authorities have said that the speed limit has been changed as there are no residential communities or urban centres nearby and the road is smooth.
The road, also known as E102, connects Wadi Madiq to Kalba which is just 12 kilometres off the Fujairah border.
