UAE: Shocking video shows vehicles spinning out of control after tyre burst

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 1:16 PM

A shocking video posted by the Abu Dhabi Police highlights how worn out tyres pose a danger on UAE roads.

The video shows two vehicles veering to a stop after their tyres burst. The second vehicle in the video — a van — spins multiple times on a road after its driver loses control over it. The first — a four-wheeler — screeches to a halt on the road shoulder.

The police have called on drivers to check the condition of their tyres. What they must particularly watch out for are cracks or other damages that cause the tyre to explode and result in accidents.

The warning comes ahead of the onset of the summer season. Watch the full video below:

Last year, the police had warned that motorists caught driving with damaged or worn-out tyres face a Dh500 fine, along with four black points. The vehicles are impounded for a week.

Police reports have previously stated that tyres unfit for use are the prime cause for cars overturning. Authorities had previously warned residents against buying secondhand tyres.

