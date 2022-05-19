UAE: Shocking video shows vehicles spinning out of control after tyre burst

The initiative comes as part of a series of traffic campaigns launched early this year
Transport1 week ago
A shocking video posted by the Abu Dhabi Police highlights how worn out tyres pose a danger on UAE roads.
The video shows two vehicles veering to a stop after their tyres burst. The second vehicle in the video — a van — spins multiple times on a road after its driver loses control over it. The first — a four-wheeler — screeches to a halt on the road shoulder.
The police have called on drivers to check the condition of their tyres. What they must particularly watch out for are cracks or other damages that cause the tyre to explode and result in accidents.
The warning comes ahead of the onset of the summer season. Watch the full video below:
Last year, the police had warned that motorists caught driving with damaged or worn-out tyres face a Dh500 fine, along with four black points. The vehicles are impounded for a week.
Police reports have previously stated that tyres unfit for use are the prime cause for cars overturning. Authorities had previously warned residents against buying secondhand tyres.
ALSO READ:
The initiative comes as part of a series of traffic campaigns launched early this year
Transport1 week ago
Motorists will be fined Dh800 if they're caught using their phones while driving or seem distracted on the road
Transport1 week ago
Radar speed will be tuned to 100/121 kmph
Transport2 weeks ago
From technical specifications to areas where they are allowed to ride, here is everything you need to know about using them in the Emirate
Transport2 weeks ago
Police urge motorists to abide by traffic laws for everyone's safety
Transport3 weeks ago
These will be available from April 28
Transport3 weeks ago
Authorities of several Emirates have warned motorists to be mindful of traffic rules
Transport3 weeks ago
To avail of the service, drivers must have credit cards issued by one of the associated banks
Transport3 weeks ago