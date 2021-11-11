Sharjah: Key roads to be partially closed for two weeks

A cop spotted him driving a vehicle recklessly that had no number plates.
Al Qasba Bridge Road and Al Khan Corniche Road will be partially closed for two weeks starting from Sunday, authorities have announced.
The Sharjah Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA), in coordination with the Sharjah Police Department, said the road closures are a part of the RTA's aim to improve, expand and upgrade roads in the emirate.
The maintenance and expansion work on these roads will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be implemented in the direction towards Sharjah's Downtown, Rolla and Ajman.
Work will start on Sunday from midnight to 5am and conclude on November 28. The opposite direction will be open for traffic heading towards Dubai.
The second phase will be carried out in the direction heading to Dubai. It begins on Monday, November 29, from midnight to 5am, and concludes on December 13. The direction towards Sharjah will be open for traffic.
Lt-Col Mohamed Allai Al Naqbi, director of the emirate's Traffic and Patrols Department, said that the Sharjah Police is committed to supporting road improvement and expansion.
This, he said, will contribute to improving traffic flow and reducing congestion, especially in vital roads being used by motorists coming from various northern emirates heading to Dubai.
Police will intensify patrols on the road to divert traffic movement and ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city.
The official urged the public to cooperate with the police, follow road diversion signs installed in the area, drive cautiously and abide by the speed limit when reaching the area. Motorists can call 80086767 for suggestions and complaints.
