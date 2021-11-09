UAE: 75% decline in traffic accident deaths on 5 key roads of Sharjah

The ban is effective from 6.30am to 8.30am and from 1.30pm to 3pm
Traffic casualties have decreased significantly on five key roads of Sharjah, according to fresh data released by by the Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police.
Statistics issued by the Sharjah Police reveal that the number of traffic-related deaths on five vital streets have decreased by 75 per cent during the past ten months of 2021 compared to the same period last year.
Lt. Col. Muhammad Alai Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said that Sharjah Police is keen to achieve its goals in line with the Ministry of Interior's strategic objective of making roads safer, reducing the percentage of accidents and fatalities caused by traffic accidents.
He explained that Sharjah Police has implemented various traffic initiatives, which have helped reduce the percentage of fatal to severe accidents. The force has also utilised artificial intelligence (AI) applications in monitoring roads. Other measures include redistribution of radars according to hot spots on a number of streets and intensifying traffic patrols according to prepared plans.
