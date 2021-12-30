UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines extended in Ajman

Police advise motorists to take alternative routes to avoid the congestion
Authorities in Ajman have announced the extension of the 50 per cent discount scheme for traffic violations.
Motorists will now be able to avail of the initiative until January 14, 2022.
The scheme was previously due to end on December 31, 2021.
Ajman Police noted that motorists can also get their black points cancelled and their confiscated vehicles released during this time.
The discount applies to all fines committed in the Emirate of Ajman before November 21, 2021. However, they do not include serious offences.
The authority also reminded motorists that payments can be made through four different methods: through service centres, Sahl devices, Ajman Police app, or the Ministry of Information app.
