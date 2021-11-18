UAE: Fines for over 2 million traffic violations remain unpaid in Sharjah

The closures are aimed at improving traffic flow and reducing congestion
Fines for 2.4 million traffic violations remain unpaid since 2003, even though discounts are announced every year, authorities have said.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, Major-General Saif Al Zeri Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, said motorists must take advantage of the recently announced 50 per cent discount and settle their fines to drive on the road legally.
The latest discount, which was announced on Tuesday as part of the UAE's Golden Jubilee, allows residents to avail of the 50 per cent discount on traffic fines from November 21, 2021 to January 31, 2022. They can also get their vehicle impoundment orders and traffic points cancelled.
After January 31, 2022, Al Shamsi said the police will carry out intensified inspections targeting the violators and take necessary action as per the federal traffic law. The police will not renew the violators' licence and registration until they settle their fines.
Since the announcement of the discount, Al Shamsi said police have taken the necessary steps to facilitate payment of fines and traffic services to make customers happy.
Motorists who have pending fines since 2003 can benefit from the 50 per cent discount. They can pay through the Ministry of Interior app or Sahl devices installed across the emirate.
Al Shamsi urged motorists in Sharjah to use these services to pay off their fines in a quick and simple way.
According to the decision issued by the Sharjah Executive Council, the discount is applicable on violations registered before November 21. They don’t cover serious traffic offences.
