50% discount on UAE traffic fines: Police issue advisory

The discount scheme is valid until January 31, 2022

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 3:08 PM

The Sharjah Police have urged motorists to take advantage of the ongoing 50 per cent discount on traffic fines and settle their dues at the earliest.

The discount scheme that was launched as part of the 50th UAE National Day celebrations will be on till January 31 in Sharjah.

The police reminded residents that they can clear their fines through the Ministry of Interior app or via self-service kiosks called ‘Sahel’ that are installed in 15 locations across the Emirate.

A top police official had earlier told Khaleej Times that fines for 2.4 million traffic violations remain unpaid since 2003, even though discounts are announced every year.

Major-General Saif Al Zeri Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, had advised motorists to take advantage of the 50 per cent discount and settle their fines to drive on the road legally.

Similar discount schemes are also ongoing in four other Emirates: Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.

