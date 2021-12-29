New Year’s Eve in Dubai: Road, Metro station closure timings announced

The closures are meant to facilitate a smooth flow of traffic

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 5:04 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 5:11 PM

Authorities in Dubai have announced that some key roads would be closed on New Year’s Eve so as to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed between 4pm and 7pm, depending on when the parking spots in the area are full. Those with hotel and café reservations are urged to reach the spot before 4pm.

The Lower Financial Centre Street and Sukuk Street will be closed from 8pm. Al Assayel Street (from Oud Metha) will be closed from 4pm.

Al Mustaqbal Street (between Zabeel II and Meydan) will be closed gradually between 4pm and 8pm.

The Burj Khalifa Metro Station will be closed between 10pm and 6am.

ALSO READ: