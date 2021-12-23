Dubai: Registration must to be part of Burj Khalifa New Year's Eve celebrations

Parking arrangements, QR codes requirement for access: All you need to know

File photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 1:07 PM

As Dubai gets ready to host its spectacular “Eve of Wonders” New Year’s Eve celebrations, Emaar has revealed a host of helpful guidelines and useful details for people attending the event.

The dazzling spectacle, which will feature a fabulous firework show choreographed to lasers, lights and music, will illuminate the Dubai sky with a display unlike any other.

To ensure the health, safety and well-being of those in attendance, guests will access Downtown Dubai through five gates conveniently positioned around the area. Guests must show their U By Emaar QR codes to access the viewing areas in Downtown Dubai.

Registration

All guests, whether enjoying Emaar’s New Year’s Eve celebrations at a hotel, restaurant, the family viewing area, or as an Emaar Boulevard resident, must register via the U By Emaar app.

Digital registration is quick and easy, and, after completing the process, each guest will receive an individual QR code, which will grant access to Downtown Dubai for a safe and seamless experience on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2021.

U By EmaarQR Codes

Every guest attending Emaar NYE 2022 must have a QR code. QR codes are colour-coded into six colours for the different categories of guests in Downtown Dubai on New Year’s Eve:

Gold QR Code: Hotel Guests

Blue QR Code: Restaurant Guests

Light Blue QR Code: Hotel Restaurant Guests

Dark Red QR Code: Dubai Opera Guests

Black QR Code: Public Area Guests - Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard

Public access

While there will be clear signage throughout Downtown Dubai directing people where to go, it’s important that guests familiarise themselves with the correct gates and zones.

The Dubai Mall will remain open to shoppers, but access to the viewing areas will be closed off.

The family viewing areas on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will provide spectacular views of Burj Khalifa. Guests are asked to adhere to the advice and guidance of the Emaar NYE 2022 safety stewards on duty, who will assist attendees in making the event as safe and enjoyable as possible.

The zones will open at 3pm on New Year’s Eve. Anyone who books to watch the show, which is free of charge, will be assigned a zone and gate where they can access the event.

Downtown residents

Residents of Emaar properties in Downtown Dubai who wish to access their homes or attend the celebrations on 31st December must register on the U By Emaar app. Use of the QR code for each resident is unlimited.

Hotels & Downtown restaurants

Guests planning to enjoy the event from one of the restaurants in The Dubai Mall, Souk Al Bahar and on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, or in selected Emaar hotels and residences in the area, must do so through the U By Emaar app. Guests with existing bookings are asked to also register using the app.

Parking & public transport

For public transport arrangements and scheduled road closures in Downtown Dubai on New Year’s Eve, please follow Dubai RTA for updates and announcements. There will be parking available on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, at The Dubai Mall and in The Dubai Mall Zabeel. Parking spaces will fill up fast, so guests are urged to arrive early.

First aid

Downtown Dubai will also have First Aid, Lost & Found tents and ambulances available on site.

Watch it live online

For anyone unable to attend the celebrations in Downtown Dubai, Emaar NYE 2022 will be broadcasted live across the globe from 8.30pm local time on mydubainewyear.com

ALSO READ: