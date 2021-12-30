New Year in UAE: Ajman increases buses, trips to ensure Covid safety during celebrations

APTA also reduced the capacity of commuters and adhered to all preventive measures during the pandemic

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 3:07 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 3:09 PM

Ajman Public Transport Authority (APTA) provides seven more buses to the public to commute safely and spend the best of times during New Year holidays while maintaining social distance.

The APTA also reduced the capacity of commuters and adhered to all preventive measures such as sterilising the buses, and increasing work hours to keep pace with the demand for public transport services.

A top official at APTA said that the transport department has been keen to permanently increase trips, whether internal or external, during events to meet the needs of the public.

Number of trips has been increased for the external lines of the Rashidiya metro line and the Abu Dhabi line. It also increases the internal trips to the Al Jarf, Al Mussala and main station lines.

ALSO READ:

The authority indicated that the dates of a number of internal lines have been changed, including Al-Jurf, Al-Jarf Express, Al-Sinaiyah, Al-Hamidiyah, Sharjah and Sheikh Ammar Street. Its trips will start from 8 am until 11 pm.

The authority also clarified that the working hours of Ibra during the New Year holiday would not change, as Al-Zawra, Al Rashidiya, and Al Safia stations will start transporting passengers from Saturday to Thursday from 6am to 10pm and on Friday from 5pm to 10pm.

As for the Marina station, from Saturday to Wednesday, the abra trips will start from 5pm to 10pm, and on Thursday and Friday from 5pm to midnight.

Taxis will be available around the clock, and reservations can be made through the Route Ajman app, where the customer can book various vehicles according to their need.

Commuters can also download the application, register, book and plan trips with quick and easy steps. The application is available on iOS and Andriod.

The APTA allows the public to enjoy the luxury of movement through the Sawari Limousine service, and it can be booked by calling the authority’s call center number or requesting it through the Root application, as the call center will be available during the 24 hours of vacation through the number 600599997.