New Year's Eve in UAE: 2 days of free parking in most areas in Sharjah

Paid parking will be free to use on New Year’s Eve and Day in most Sharjah areas.
December 31 falls on a Friday, which is a free parking day in the Emirate. Since New Year’s Day (January 1) is an official holiday in the country, parking is free on the day as well.
Parking will be free in all zones, except those that have blue information signs. In such areas, parking is a paid service on all days of the week and holidays.
Residents in Dubai will also enjoy two days of free parking. In Abu Dhabi, there will be no toll charges or paid parking during the holiday.
