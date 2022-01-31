New UAE weekend: Peak timings for taxi fares revised in Dubai

UAE: Thousands fined over noisy vehicles; police video highlights alarming sounds they produce
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai, on Monday said it has adjusted the peak timings for the taxi fare in the Emirate due to change in the weekend.
“RTA would like to inform you about the adjustment of peak times for taxis in Dubai in accordance with the decision to change the days of the weekend. You can book online during the mentioned times for an easy and comfortable journey,” it said in a tweet on Monday.
Starting January 1, 2022, the UAE changed its workweek from Sunday-Thursday to Monday till mid-Friday in line with most of the other countries around the world. This rule was applicable at both the federal and the local levels of each Emirate.
As a result of the change in the weekend, public sector entities revised their service timings and charges in line with the demand for their services from the public.
The Authority on Monday announced that Dh12 fare will be applicable from 8am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm during Monday till Thursday. On Fridays, The peak fare will apply from 8am till 10am and 4pm till 12pm. On Saturday-Sunday weekend, peak hours are from 4pm to 12 pm.
With the change in the weekend, RTA earlier announced that Red and Green Lines would operate from Monday to Thursday from 5am to 1.15am.
On Friday and Saturday, the Metro lines shall operate from 5am to 2.15am. On Sunday, the metro will be in service from 8am to 1.15am.
While service hours for tram are from Monday to Saturday from 6am to 1am.
On Sundays, the tram is in service from 9am to 1am. And parking is free on Fridays and public holidays.
