New UAE weekend: Revised timings announced for visa application centres

The centres will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 12:47 PM

With the UAE transitioning into a shorter workweek, VFS Global has announced revised timings for its visa application centres (VACs) in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The VACs will operate Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm. The same timings apply on Fridays, with a prayer break between 1pm and 2.30pm.

The centres will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. VFS Global helpline for customers will also transition to the new working week schedule.

The country transitioned into its new workweek from the New Year. Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday forms the new weekend in the UAE for public sector employees and some private sector ones. Most private sector companies have shifted their weekends to Saturday-Sunday.

Atul Marwah, head - Middle East & North Africa, VFS Global, said: “Operational hours of our VACs in the UAE are revised as per the instructions received from the Embassy/Consulate concerned. We look forward to colleagues reaping the personal and professional rewards from the UAE government’s visionary and historical course of action. The future of work is changing at such a pace we have to evolve continually how we do things to meet the needs of our people and our customers.”

VFS Global Philippine ePassport Renewal Centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will continue to operate every day between 8am to 8pm. Philippine nationals living in the UAE holding ePassports can apply for a renewal by making a prior appointment before visiting the centre.