UAE new workweek: Is this the first weekend shift?

All Federal government departments will move to the new weekend from January 1, 2022
Government19 hours ago
The UAE’s newly announced Saturday-Sunday weekend is not the first change of its kind in the country’s history.
Since its inception, the UAE shifted its weekends on three different occasions:
- 1971-1999: Friday was the official weekend.
- 1999-2006: The UAE added Thursday to the weekend, adopting a two-day weekly holiday.
- 2006-2021: The weekend was shifted to Friday and Saturday.
- 2022: From January 2022, the UAE is transitioning the weekend to Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday. The new system will be applied in government entities, schools and universities, but voluntary for the private sector to follow.
ALSO READ:
The 4.5-day working week, a first in the world to be implemented by a government, is expected to boost employee productivity and performance, enhance social wellbeing and align the UAE’s labour market with major world economies.
sherouk@khaleejtimes.com
All Federal government departments will move to the new weekend from January 1, 2022
Government19 hours ago
Social responsibility plays a key role in building a strong and cohesive society, Dubai Crown Prince says
Government1 day ago
Minister of Climate Change and Environment speaks exclusively to Khaleej Times about the outcomes of the global summit and the way forward
Government1 day ago
Letter conveyed the greetings of King Salman to the UAE President
Government1 day ago
The two sides discussed prospects of consolidating bilateral ties and issues of common interest.
Government1 day ago
Dubai Crown Prince calls on members of the community to contribute to initiatives that promote greater good, wellbeing and development of society
Government2 days ago
President Isaac Herzog wished the UAE leadership and people progress and prosperity
Government3 days ago
Both leaders exchanged views on various regional and international issues and developments of common interest
Government3 days ago