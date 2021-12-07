New UAE weekend: Private sector companies urged to 'readjust' employee working hours

Letter conveyed the greetings of King Salman to the UAE President
Government23 hours ago
The UAE’s Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation has called on private sector companies and businesses to utilise the new working week system announced by the country earlier today.
Dr Abdul Rahman Al Awar urged firms to “readjust” employee working hours in a manner that “fits business objectives, boosts employee performance and supports family cohesion”.
Employers are also obliged to grant employees breaks for Friday prayers.
He was reacting to the UAE Government’s announcement of a new working week system that will see government staff get two and a half days off per week.
The minister stressed that as per the new labour law announced recently, private sector employees are entitled to at least one day off per week. This can be increased at the discretion of the company.
ALSO READ:
“The law has not specified the day off, enabling employers and employees to reach an agreement in accordance with the work contract,” said Dr Al Awar.
He said the new workweek ensures a “continuous flow of foreign business transactions for the private sector”.
“It also supports the interests of investors and entrepreneurs and boosts the employee productivity and performance across various economic sectors,” he said.
Letter conveyed the greetings of King Salman to the UAE President
Government23 hours ago
The two sides discussed prospects of consolidating bilateral ties and issues of common interest.
Government1 day ago
Dubai Crown Prince calls on members of the community to contribute to initiatives that promote greater good, wellbeing and development of society
Government1 day ago
President Isaac Herzog wished the UAE leadership and people progress and prosperity
Government2 days ago
Both leaders exchanged views on various regional and international issues and developments of common interest
Government2 days ago
The Dubai Ruler also had meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka and President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria
Government2 days ago
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Emmanuel Macron review regional and global developments in a meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai
Government3 days ago
'The UAE will be the first user of the Rafale F4 outside France'
Government4 days ago