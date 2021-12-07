New UAE weekend: Private sector companies urged to 'readjust' employee working hours

Employers are also obliged to grant employees breaks for Friday prayers

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 5:17 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 5:18 PM

The UAE’s Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation has called on private sector companies and businesses to utilise the new working week system announced by the country earlier today.

Dr Abdul Rahman Al Awar urged firms to “readjust” employee working hours in a manner that “fits business objectives, boosts employee performance and supports family cohesion”.

Employers are also obliged to grant employees breaks for Friday prayers.

He was reacting to the UAE Government’s announcement of a new working week system that will see government staff get two and a half days off per week.

The minister stressed that as per the new labour law announced recently, private sector employees are entitled to at least one day off per week. This can be increased at the discretion of the company.

ALSO READ:

“The law has not specified the day off, enabling employers and employees to reach an agreement in accordance with the work contract,” said Dr Al Awar.

He said the new workweek ensures a “continuous flow of foreign business transactions for the private sector”.

“It also supports the interests of investors and entrepreneurs and boosts the employee productivity and performance across various economic sectors,” he said.