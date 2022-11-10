Dubai: RTA announces 4 new bus routes, improvements to 7 others

The authority will also alter the timetable of 48 other routes from this month

On November 18, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to launch four new public bus routes in Dubai and improve seven others. The move aims to expand the internal bus network coverage and step up the integration of mass transit means in the emirate.

The new bus routes are:

Route 18 (Al Nahda 1 - Al Muhaisnah 4)

A new bus service connecting the residential communities Al Nahda 1 and Al Muhaisnah 4, this route will operate only during peak hours at a frequency of 20 minutes.

Route 19 (Al Qusais - Al Nahda 1)

This will be a new bus service connecting the residential communities Al Nahda 1 and Al Qusais. This route will operate only during peak hours at a frequency of 20 minutes.

Route F29 (Equiti Metro Station – Al Wasl)

A new metro link bus service shuttling between Equiti Metro Station (north side) and Al Wasl Road at a frequency of 20 minutes.

Route DWC1 (Al Maktoum International Airport Arrivals – Ibn Battuta Bus Station)

A new bus service commuting from Al Maktoum International Airport. It will pass through the Expo 2020 Station on its way to the Ibn Battuta Bus Station.

This route will run everyday, every 30 minutes, and around the clock. A fixed fee of Dh5 will be charged for getting to the Expo 2020 Station, and Dh7.5 for the Ibn Battuta Bus Station.

Route DWC1 will only run until December 20, 2022.

On November 18, RTA will also introduce modifications to 7 other routes in Dubai. These are as follows:

Route F10 will be extended to Dubai Safari Park

Route F20 will be extended from Al Safa Metro Station northward, to pass by Al Wasl Road

Route F30 will be extended to Dubai Studio City

Route F32 will be extended to Mudon

Route F50 will be extended from Dubai Investments Park to pass by Khaleej Times

Route F53 will be extended to Dubai Industrial City

Route F55 will be extended to reach Expo 2020 Metro Station. (Note: After December 20, 2022, this route will no longer commute to Ibn Battuta Station.)

RTA will also improve upon the timetable of 48 other routes on November 18. These are as follows:

5, 11A, 12, 15, 17, 21, 24, 30, 32C, 44, 50, 55, 61, 63E, 64, 66, 67, 84, 91, 95A, 96, 310, 320, C01, C04, C09, C18, C26, C28, DWC1, E16, E400, E411, F01, F15, F26, F20, F21, F29, F33, F47, F48, J01, N55, X25, X64, X92, and X94.

