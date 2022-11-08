Dubai: Thousands of motorists save on parking fees by paying via WhatsApp

80% payments are done through apps and SMS, says RTA as all parking machines are automated

Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 2:57 PM

About 80 per cent of parking payments in Dubai are done via mobile phone apps and text messages, a top official has said. About 9,000 payments a day are done through WhatsApp. This mode of payment lets motorists save the 30-fil charge that comes with paying the fee via SMS.

“The daily use of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai app has surged from 20,000 to 45,000 transactions per day this year,” said Ahmed Mahboub, executive director of Parking, Traffic and Roads Agency.

These came as the RTA announced that all public parking machines in Dubai now have touch screens, eliminating the need to print paper tickets. Motorists can use the touch screens to enter vehicle details to get the e-tickets.

“The latest revamping of parking systems in September 2022 marked the completion of the renovation of parking machines in all paid parking zones across the emirate. Accordingly, all parking tickets have become 100 per cent electronic,” said Mahboub.

New initiatives

In 2024, the RTA will launch several initiatives, including a smart payment system for multi-level parking buildings, automatic payments, and a “business-specific payment system”.

“Additionally, we plan to make parking services smart and proactive by utilising big data to visualise parking occupancy and projected rates,” explained Mahboub.

Going paperless

The digital transformation of parking systems included the means of paying fees such as smart parking machines, new payment methods, apps and smart scanning vehicles.

Payments can be made through the App Clip, where QR code stickers are attached to parking machines and signs. A major advantage of the application is that there will be no need to download the RTA Dubai app or register for the service.

The WhatsApp payment service was also overhauled through the Mahboub chatbot, as well as the Dubai NOW mobile app, which allows motorists to pay using credit card, repurchase a previously purchased ticket, and display nearby areas on an interactive map.

