Dubai: RTA issues alert about delay on key roads

235 surveillance cameras, 112 dynamic message signs help beat congestion on highways
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a warning about possible delay on two key roads until November 10.
The RTA, in a tweet, announced an expected delay on Al Mustaqbal and Al Zaa’beel 2nd Street during Gulfood Manufacturing.
The authority also urged motorists to depart early and use the alternative routes to reach the event.
Gulfood Manufacturing (GFM), the region’s leading F&B processing and packaging event is a showcase for tech and ingredient innovation in a new era of food manufacturing. It welcomes 1,600 exhibitors from more than 60 countries.
The event is being held alongside four co-hosted shows: GulfHost which targets influential hospitality buyers; ISM Middle East, the region's largest trade fair for the sweets and snacks industry; the third edition of Private Label & Licensing Middle East, an exclusive MENA region gathering that connects suppliers, brand licensors and global manufacturers within F&B and FMCG; and the perennially popular Speciality Food Festival, the leading professional artisanal and gourmet exhibition in the Mena region with an anticipated 2022 buyer audience of 16,000 visitors.
235 surveillance cameras, 112 dynamic message signs help beat congestion on highways
Authority carried out 20 security and air reconnaissance missions so far
With dedicated tracks in place, the e-scooter helps them travel easily even during peak traffic hours
According to traffic authorities, children below the age of four should be seated in appropriate child seats to ensure they are secured inside the vehicle
Other violations include failure to comply with instructions issued by authorised personnel, and promoting the use of unlicensed vehicles on social media
Police say studies showed that violations caused 894 accidents which resulted in the death of 66 people
Recent statistics show that 4 people have died and 99 have been injured in 7,517 accidents during the first eight months of the year
Avoid using under-construction tracks, authority tells residents and tourists