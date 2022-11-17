Abu Dhabi: 75 buses, over 1,000 taxis to serve fans attending Formula 1 races

Visitors will be ferried from Yas Mall Circuit parking lot to race track gates

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 6:11 PM

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has allocated 75 buses and 1,300 taxis to transport people to the Formula 1 races taking place in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that is taking place at Yas Marina Circuit from November 17 - 20.

A comprehensive plan has been prepared by the authority to cater to the needs of visitors. The plan consists of managing the traffic flow on Yas Island and the roads leading to it, through supervising bus and vehicle routes, lay-bys, and traffic signals plan of operation during the event.

The ITC has also confirmed that it will be providing road service patrols that would be in charge of offering support and immediately responding to any incident that could impede the traffic flow during the event.

The buses will operate in the Yas Circuit Circular. Visitors will be transport visitors from Yas Mall parking lots, with the assembly point being at Tryano gate and Warner Bros gate, and transporting the passengers to the race track gates, Yas Island hotels, and the entertainment zones.

Additionally, four buses will be allocated to transport volunteers from their assembly point outside Yas Island to Yas Circuit before and after the end of their duty.

Taxis will be allocated to serve the event’s visitors, that will operate from 3pm to 11pm over the course of four days. Furthermore, a team will organise the movement of taxis before the start of the event until its wrap-up and during the accompanying entertainment events and parties.

ALSO READ: