Abu Dhabi: Many hotels fully booked ahead of Formula 1, Fifa World Cup

The high occupancy rates have been significantly bolstered by the easing of Covid restrictions for full capacity live events

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 7:44 PM

Hoteliers in Abu Dhabi are witnessing a surge in occupancy as the upcoming F1 Grand Prix in the city and the Fifa World Cup in neighbouring Qatar inch closer.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 will run from Thursday, November 17 to Sunday, November 20. The annual event has become one of the most important highlights of the city’s year-round calendar, and is attracting tens of thousands of fans to the emirate.

The month-long World Cup football tournament, which is expected to attract more than a million visitors to Qatar, will also further bolster business in Abu Dhabi.

Ahmed Gamal Eaish, assistant director of sales, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, says their hotel is fully booked over the coming days as a result of the two mega events.

“Abu Dhabi will be especially busy from next week because of the Formula 1, and the World Cup which is taking place in Qatar, as many teams will be hosted in the city,” he said.

“During Formula 1 Grand Prix, there are of course many hotels in the city that are very busy. At Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, we are fully booked. We are hosting some of the football teams for their camp during World Cup.”

According to Eaish, most of these football teams will have their friendly matches here in Abu Dhabi which will culminate on November 19 and 20.

“And immediately after Formula 1 on November 21, T10 Cricket will be starting in the city, which will have a huge impact on hotels as most of the fans and players of different clubs will be staying here,” he added.

Rahil Khan, Director of Sales and Marketing at Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel, said: “We are seeing a very positive F1 weekend with mostly sold-out nights from November 18-20 as this year marks a significant easing of restrictions and a return to full capacity live events.

“On the other hand, the lifting of the Al Hosn Green Pass requirements in Abu Dhabi will certainly have a positive impact on our occupancy during the upcoming National Day holiday and festive season.”

Julia Gimadyeva – Director of Operations, Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi – a concept by Hyatt, said: “This year, we’re experiencing the strongest F1 demand for our hotel. Unlike previous years, this year, bookings for the F1 period in our hotel were secured well in advance, and with very good rates.

“The hotel will be running on full occupancy, similar to many other hotels in the city", Gimadyeva added. "We’re looking forward to welcoming Grand Prix enthusiasts and extending our signature Andaz hospitality."

Katrin Herz, Multi-Property General Manager, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Marriott Hotel & MEA Downtown Abu Dhabi, said: “With the removal of the Al Hosn pass, we are expecting the Formula 1 weekend to be the most anticipated ever.

Our occupancy rates are incredibly strong, and with the return of more and more events to the city without restrictions, we are very much looking forward to a very busy festive period.”