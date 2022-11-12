FIA president Ben Sulayem takes action against social media bullying

The UAE Champion jockey has strong book of rides for second Dubai Racing Club meeting of the season on Friday
As part of a concerted effort to address the issue of online abuse throughout the motorsport community, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is partnering with Artificial Intelligence experts Arwen.ai.
Through this collaboration, Arwen.ai is leveraging its AI-enabled content moderation platform to help the FIA detect and reduce growing levels of unwanted content on its social channels. A successful trial has already been completed.
The FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has called for direct action against the scourge of online abuse, and in particular, comments directed at FIA volunteers, officials and competitors. He said: “As the governing body, we draw criticism at times for the decisions we take in enforcing technical and sporting regulations. We expect people to disagree with some decisions, but opinions and comments should always be respectful. People are entitled to their opinion and we encourage free speech. However, an increasing number of social media posts carry an unacceptable level of vitriol, and this, we cannot tolerate.”
Ben Sulayem continued: “A number of FIA staff have been targeted with harassment and hate posts over the past few years, which is totally unacceptable. Some of that has been aimed at FIA volunteers, including FIA female steward Silvia Bellot, who was subject to death threats. It is utterly deplorable that a volunteer such as Silvia, or any of our marshals and officials who volunteer their time to allow us to go racing in a safe and controlled environment, are the subject of such hatred. Without them, there would be no racing.”
“We have also heard the views of Formula 1 drivers during recent drivers’ briefings at grand prix weekends. They have voiced their concerns over the issue and are committed to action. We are calling on the entire motorsport community to unite as one in this mission. Abuse has no place in our sport. It has a devastating effect on our mental health and that of our loved ones, and I will always stand up for my employees, officials and volunteers”, he added.
On the new partnership with Arwen.ai, President Ben Sulayem said: “Our campaign will build on the recent Drive It Out initiative. We must all unite to take action against abuse, harassment and hate speech. We must combat this blight on our sport. The expertise of Arwen.ai will be a key tool in this effort.”
Ben Sulayem had issued a strong statement addressing the disturbing trend of social media bullying on the eve of the penultimate round of the Formula One World Championship in Brazil. He called for an end to social media hate which has affected not only drivers, but FIA employees and fans as well.
The team, coached by Gregg Berhalter, are staying at the Marsa Malaz Kempinski on the Pearl, an artificial island north of Doha favoured by expatriates
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire also in, despite not playing regularly for his club
England captain Jos Buttler read the conditions superbly and cleverly changed his tactics accordingly
Captain Rohit Sharma missed a trick by not going for an attacking wicket-taking bowler like Yuzvendra Chahal and instead played Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel
Morocco, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and host nation Qatar will be competing in the tournament
Mats Hummels too doesn't find a place
Lukaku has been suffering with a hamstring injury, coupled with a thigh problem earlier this season, while Hazard has been mostly on the sidelines at Real Madrid this season and has not played in LaLiga since September