Usher to headline Yasalam After-Race concert in Abu Dhabi

The R&B icon will perform on November 17

By CT Desk Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 10:51 AM

Multi-Grammy award winner Usher is set to headline the Yasalam After-Race Concert series on Thursday, November 17, as part of the upcoming 2022 Formula 1 season finale at Yas Marina Circuit.

The US R&B icon is an addition to the four-day line-up of global music superstars such as acclaimed British rap star Dave, multi-Platinum, Grammy-Award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, multi-Grammy Award nominated hip hop trio Swedish House Mafia, and Hall of Fame legends Def Leppard, all of whom will be performing at Etihad Park.

Usher has, thus far, gathered eight Grammy Awards and emerged as Billboard’s #1 Hot 100 Artist of the 2000s, #2 most successful artist of the 2000s, and is one of the best-selling artists in American music history, according to the RIAA. He catapulted four consecutive albums to #1 on the Billboard Top 200, beginning with the landmark diamond-certified Confessions in 2004.

Access to the concerts is exclusively for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. While unprecedented global demand has seen all 2022 Grand Prix tickets sold out, limited Golden Circle access is still available, providing the best possible access closest to the stage at the Etihad Park.