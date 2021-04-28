- EVENTS
Revealed: Brands that have positive impressions on UAE consumers
WhatsApp tops followed by Samsung and Apple
WhatsApp, Samsung and Apple topped the list of brands with the most positive impressions on the UAE consumers, according to YouGov’s 2021 Technology Rankings released on Wednesday.
Other brands that made to the top 10 list for the most positive impressions are Google, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Sony and Huawei.
Despite facing a tough year with regulatory and reputational challenges around the world, the instant-messaging giant WhatsApp maintains its positive impression among consumers in the UAE, securing the top spot in the rankings.
The rankings are calculated using data collected from members of the public. The brands in the YouGov Technology Rankings 2021 were ranked based on a 12-month average Impression score - a net measure of whether a consumer has a positive or negative impression of a brand.
In Saudi Arabia, Apple achieved the top ranking followed by WhatsApp, Samsung, Google, Huawei, Twitter, Instagram, LG, Microsoft and Sony. In Egypt, Google, WhatsApp and Facebook were featured top in the list.
South Korean tech giant Samsung sits atop the 2021 global list. Google comes second while social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn also feature in the list.
Apple secures a spot at number 5 as do Chinese tech brands Huawei and Oppo – at number 10 and 25, respectively.
