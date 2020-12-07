Gitex 2020: Robot from Mars spotted in Dubai Alvin R. Cabral Published on December 7, 2020 at 16.00

1 of 6 Adran, 37, was born in London and travels frequently between the UK capital and Mars. Well, at least that’s what his hilarious but meaningful spec sheet says. Photos: M. Sajjad

2 of 6 Adran, an AI-powered humanoid not only entertaining visitors, but also giving a glimpse of the innovation we can experience in the future.

3 of 6 Adran's main role is to clue you in on what’s happening at Gitex. But he can also flatter you by expressing how much he admires you or how he can say you’re his favourite (as proven by our video).

4 of 6 And what’s up with Adran's blue colour? Apparently, this is the result of the new purifying nutrients that Earth has added to the atmosphere that not only deal with carbon emissions but make the planet liveable to a host of species who are from other planets with different climates.

5 of 6 Adran is not only an entertainer: He’s also an ambassador aiming to spread awareness on how innovation can be used for the greater, inclusive good.