Dubai: New AI system to detect violations, issue fines at pedestrian crossings
The technology was unveiled at Gitex 2021
Dubai Police are showcasing artificial intelligence technologies that can detect motorists who use mobile phones, do not give way to pedestrians, or refuse to wear seat belts while driving.
The “Pedestrian Crossings Monitoring System” is equipped with solar power and sensors to detect the movement of pedestrians on both sides of the road. It flashes red to warn drivers to stop and give priority to pedestrians and issues fines against violators.
The new-age technologies are being showcased at the Dubai Police’s Gitex Global stand at Sheikh Saeed Hall at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The five-day exhibition began on Sunday, October 17.
The General Department of Protective Security & Emergency is also showcasing its Smart Inquiry Project in Gold Souk, which allows customers and tourists to access all necessary information and services of the market shops, and conveniently contact the concerned authorities at Dubai Police when making complaints or filing criminal reports.
The General Department is also presenting a Police Dog Training Simulator, through which police dogs can be trained by professionals for multiple scenarios and situations.
