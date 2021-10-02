UAE video: Speeding vehicle hits pedestrian; Dh500 fine warning issued

Authorities have urged drivers to slow down and yield to pedestrians in designated crossing areas

Abu Dhabi Police on Friday shared a video of an accident and urged motorists to yield to pedestrians in areas designated for them.

The police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre — Abu Dhabi, and as part of its Safety Path campaign and ‘Your Comment’ initiative, released video footage of a speeding pickup truck that hit a pedestrian.

In the video, a man is seen crossing the road from a designated pedestrian zone. The pickup trick did not slow down in time and ran over the man.

The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols in the Central Operations Sector implored drivers to slow down and give priority to pedestrians in designated crossing areas, especially in industrial areas and internal roads in residential neighbourhoods.

As per Article 69 of the UAE Traffic Law, the penalty for not yielding to pedestrians in designated crossing zones is Dh500 and six black points will be registered against them.