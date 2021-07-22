Video: Hundreds of drivers in UAE fined Dh500 for not stopping at pedestrian crossings

Abu Dhabi Police issue 4,138 fines in 6 months for not giving priority to pedestrians at zebra crossings.

Motorists in the UAE are required by law to stop at pedestrian crossings when people try to cross roads, the Abu Dhabi Police have reiterated.

In the first six months of 2021, the police have issued 4,138 fines to motorists for failing to give priority to pedestrians at zebra crossings.

The traffic offence is punishable with a Dh500 fine and six black points on the driver’s licence.

The police have released a video from traffic surveillance cameras that highlights what constitutes an offence in this regard:

The police appealed to motorists to slow down as they approach pedestrian crossings in the city, industrial areas and internal roads in residential communities.

The police also called on pedestrians to use designated areas to cross.