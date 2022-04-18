UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Musk tweets 'Love Me Tender' days after Twitter takeover offer

Twitter on Friday adopted a 'poison pill' to limit Musk's ability to raise his stake in the company

Reuters
Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 9:02 AM

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk posted a tweet on Saturday saying "Love Me Tender", days after he took aim at Twitter Inc with a $43 billion cash takeover offer.

After Musk's TED talk on Thursday, he hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid in which he would bypass Twitter's board and put the offer directly to its shareholders, tweeting: "It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote".

Over the weekend Musk, already the San Francisco-based company's second-largest shareholder after amassing a 9.1 per cent stake in the social media firm, tweeted Twitter board's "economic interests are simply not aligned with shareholders".

Twitter on Friday adopted a "poison pill" to limit Musk's ability to raise his stake in the company.

ALSO READ:

Thoma Bravo, a technology-focused private equity firm that had more than $103 billion in assets under management as of the end of December, informed Twitter that it was exploring the possibility of putting together a bid, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.


More news from Tech