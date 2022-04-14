Saudi Arabian investor Prince AlWaleed rejects Musk's Twitter offer

The Tesla boss had offered $43 billion cash for the takeover

File photo

By Reuters Published: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 8:34 PM

Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said on Thursday that as one of the major shareholders in Twitter he rejected a takeover bid by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

“I don’t believe that the proposed offer by Elon Musk ($54.20 per share) comes close to the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects,” the prince said in a Twitter post.

Musk took aim at Twitter Inc with a $43 billion cash takeover offer on Thursday, with the Tesla CEO saying the social media giant needs to be taken private to grow and become a platform for free speech.