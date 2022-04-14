Twitter says board to 'carefully review' Musk bid for company

The Tesla boss had rejected an offer to join the microblogging platform's board earlier this week

File photo

By AFP Published: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 3:58 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 4:04 PM

Twitter's board will evaluate an "unsolicited, non-binding" offer from Tesla chief Elon Musk to acquire the social media company, Twitter said Thursday.

"The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders," Twitter said as it confirmed it received Musk's bid valuing the company at $43.4 billion.