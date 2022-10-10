Gitex Global 2022: Indian firm XR Central powers personalised Metaverse experiences in less than 2 minutes

MetaQube promises to democratise the extended reality space

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 4:48 PM

XR Central, founded by Anshul Agarwal and Shrey Mishra, is one of the 200 Indian companies participating in the ongoing Gitex Global 2022.

The start-up, based out of Gurugram, Haryana, India, was incorporated in 2020 to democratise the extended reality space.

The company specialises in Metaverse creation for a diverse array of industries, as well as creating interactive design content using immersive technologies such as virtual and augmented reality.

It focuses on developing its flagship product, a game-engine-based Metaverse builder called MetaQube.

With MetaQube, a person can build and share his/her personalised Metaverse experiences in less than two minutes.

What’s the big idea?

The company has been in the space of gaming since 2014 with its brand Gaming Central, which is one of India’s largest gaming communities with close to over 12 million followers.

It wanted to dabble with game development and, in 2015, started developing a few three-dimensional (3D)-based games, as it was already creating activations for gaming brands across India.

In 2017, the company started creating enterprise-grade solutions using XR technology. In December 2020, it started conceptualising the Metaverse Product, MetaQube.

MetaQube, is a do-it-yourself-SaaS-based metaverse building platform.

MetaQube is simple to use and has been developed keeping in mind the behavior of users in the physical world. With MetaQube, it’s just a three-step process to build and share the personalised metaverse experiences: ideate, create and scale.

The brains behind XR Central

Anshul Agarwal, Founder & Director XR Central, spearheads sales, marketing and strategy development for XR Central. His core competence is sales transformation and corporate portfolio management, and he has driven the brand's progression.

Shrey Mishra, Founder & Director XR Central, spearheads technology, operations and product development for XR Central. He has a deep affiliation with delivering unique concepts and stories through technological advancements.

The company is looking to raise a capital of $5 (18.37) million. The raised funds will be utilised to accelerate our product development and expand the community.

