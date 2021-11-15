Dubai rolls out Dh1b Future District Fund

The fund seeks to support emerging companies in the technology sector and encourage successful digital companies to list in Dubai’s financial markets

The Future District will see Dubai World Trade Centre, DWTC, Emirates Towers and Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, directly connected via a bridge, making it the Middle East’s largest district dedicated to developing the new economy. — File photo

Dubai rolled out on Monday a Dh1 billion Future District Fund for investing in startups operating out of the new hi-tech district dedicated to the new economy.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, took to Twitter to announce that the fund seeks to support emerging companies in the technology sector and encourage successful digital companies to list in Dubai’s financial markets.

“Mohammed bin Rashid’s future bet is the digital economy.”

“In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum to support the digital economy sector, we launched today the Dubai Future District Fund with one billion dirhams to invest in emerging companies. We approved the appointment of Sharif Al Badawi as Executive Director of the Fund,” Sheikh Maktoum, who is also the UAE Minister of Finance, said.

In January 2020, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed in Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced that a new district under the name of 'Dubai Future District' dedicated to the new economy would take shape in the emirate as Dubai positions itself to become the world’s capital of the new economy.

The Future District will see Dubai World Trade Centre, DWTC, Emirates Towers and Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, directly connected via a bridge, making it the Middle East’s largest district dedicated to developing the new economy.

Presiding over the second meeting of the Dubai Council last year, Sheikh Mohammed said that a Dh1 billion fund would be set up to support new economy companies who will operate out of Dubai Future District, and who have the potential and foresight to drive Dubai’s new economy and contribute to enhancing the emirate's position as a preferred destination for global talents and entrepreneurs.

In 2020, the Vice-President has also announced a new Dh2 trillion target for the volume of Dubai's foreign trade by 2025, which will be supported by establishing 50 offices around the world, each tasked with promoting Dubai’s unrivalled trade, tourism and investment offerings through and intensifying and unifying of external marketing efforts.

