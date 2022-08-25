Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event expected to take place on September 7

This is the first in-person edition since the beginning of the pandemic

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 9:15 AM

Apple’s upcoming product launch event is expected to take place on September 7, according to an invitation sent out to journalists on Wednesday. The tech giant is expected to reveal details of the upcoming iPhone 14 and Apple Watches.

September 7 event marks the first in-person product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theatre at the company’s Cupertino campus since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Apple did host this year’s WWDC keynote earlier this year; however, the event took place outside. The invitation for the September 7 event has the tagline ‘Far Out'.

According to tech website MacRumors.com, which aggregates Mac and Apple-related news, rumours, and reports, the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup is expected to consist of a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌, a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. Notably, there will be no 5.4-inch ‘iPhone 14‌ mini’ as the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini have seen lacklustre sales.

Expected features on the Apple 14 models are – improved battery life, 50 per cent more memory, an improved ultra-wide camera, an upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus, and several other exciting features in a range of new colour options.

Analysts predict the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models are expected to feature an A16 chip, a 48-megapixel Wide camera, and a slightly taller display with thinner bezels (the border around the phone’s monitor screen). Moreover, the entire lineup comes in a range of new colour options.

Three new Apple Watch models are also expected, including the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and a new Pro Apple Watch model said MacRumours.com and GSM Arena.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg News announced it plans to start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India about two months after its initial release in China.

The report said that the company has been working with suppliers to ramp up production in India and to shorten the lag in manufacturing new iPhones, from the typical 6 to 9 months for previous launches, citing people familiar with the matter.

