From iPhone 14 to Watch Series 8: Here's what you can expect from Apple's September event

There is a possibility of an iOS 16 release date announcement as well

Photo: Reuters

By ANI Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 12:36 PM

September is going to be a great month for all tech lovers out there, as Apple is all set to hold its traditional annual event.

The tech giant is expected to launch at least 4 new iPhones — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max (not Mini), iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In accessories, Apple is also planning to come up with the Apple Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2.

While the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 will likely be the headline product unveilings at Apple's September event, although there could be other announcements, including an iOS 16 release date and more, MacRumors reported.

iPhone 14 series

According to MacRumors, the standard iPhone 14 models are expected to feature 50 per cent more memory, improved battery life, an improved Ultra Wide camera, and an upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus.

The iPhone 14 Pro models, on the other hand, are expected to feature "pill and hole-punch" shaped cutouts instead of the notch, the A16 chip, a 48-megapixel Wide camera, and a slightly taller display with thinner bezels. The entire lineup is set to come in a range of new color options.

Reportedly, the iPhone 14 Pro will cost $1,099 (Dh4,036) whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost USD 1,199 (Dh4403).

Airpods Pro 2

As per reports, the Airpods Pro 2 could come with an upgraded H1 chip that facilitates self-adaptive noise cancellation, better performance and improved power consumption.

Apple Watch Series 8

Three new Apple Watch models are also expected, including the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and a new "Pro" Apple Watch model.

In a Twitter thread, a user said that the next-generation Apple Watch would not only have the same design as its predecessor, but would also not come with any new sensors. The user also claimed that there would be no titanium variant of the watch, and that instead, it would come in aluminium and stainless steel variants.

The aluminium variant will come in midnight, starlight and red colours, while the stainless steel variant will come in silver and graphite.

New Macs and iPads

If reports are to be believed, Apple is also expected to introduce new Macs, the iPad 10th generation, and the iPad Pro.

This grand event is likely to take place on September 7.

ALSO READ: