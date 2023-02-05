Wedding season in India-Pakistan cricket: Shaheen Shah, KL Rahul - 5 players who recently got married

Most of the star players opted for an intimate ceremony with close family and friends

By Web Desk Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 10:51 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 10:53 PM

After a hectic domestic and international cricket season, Pakistani and Indian players seem to be caught up in another busy spell - the wedding spell!

As many as five crickets from both countries recently got married during this lean playing period and started the new innings of their lives. Most opted for intimate wedding ceremonies due to the stardom they gained on the field. Some took to social media to make the big announcement and share beautiful pictures.

Here's a list of the cricketers who got married in 2023:

Shaheen Shah Afridi marries Ansha

Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi married Ansha Afridi, daughter of former captain Shahid Afridi. The grand wedding ceremony took place in Karachi on February 3, with many Pakistani cricketers in attendance.

The 22-year-old got engaged to Ansha last year, and the couple finally got married on Friday. His father-in-law Shahid took to Twitter to confirm the nuptial bond.

"Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them," he wrote on Twitter.

Axar Patel gets hitched

Axar Patel married Meha Patel in Vadodara, Gujarat, on January 26. The Indian cricketer had been engaged to Meha for almost a year before they decided to find some time out of their busy schedule to get married. The couple wore white wedding attire and shared some adorable pictures with their fans.

KL Rahul weds Athiya Shetty

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Monday, January 23. The duo got married in the presence of close family members and friends, at Athiya's actor father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala, which is located about 82 km from Mumbai. The newly married couple took to Instagram to share pictures from the wedding ceremony.

"In your light, I learn how to love…" Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," they wrote on their respective social media handles.

Shadab Khan's wedding

Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan had a low-key wedding with Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter on January 23. The 24-year-old cricketer avoided the media limelight and requested privacy for his big day. He posted a tweet with a statement informing supporters of a significant change in his life. "Alhamdulilah, today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those [of my] wife, and our families. Prayers and love for all." Shadab did not share any images of the wedding.

Shan Masood's wedding

Cricketer Shan Masood and his bride Nische Khan wrapped up their wedding festivities with a grand reception in Karachi on Friday night. Hosting the who's who of Pakistani cricket, the evening witnessed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Fawad Alam, among other cricketers and notable personalities, in attendance.

Haris Rauf's wedding

Pakistan batter Shan Masood married fiancée Nische Khan in an intimate ceremony in Peshawar on January 20. Pictures and videos from Masood's wedding had gone viral on social media platforms. As the ceremony took place, 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran was played to match the mood of the occasion. As per reports, Shahid Afridi and all-rounder Shadab Khan attended the wedding. Number of cricketers and teammates wished him on his big day.

ALSO READ: