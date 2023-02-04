'Most beautiful flower': Shahid Afridi pens emotional note on daughter's marriage to Shaheen Afridi

The bride was seen dressed in an elegant, pink lehenga for her big day

Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 4:07 PM

Former Pakistan cricket skipper, Shahid Afridi, penned an emotional note yesterday, as his daughter got married to Shaheen Afridi.

Calling his daughter the 'most beautiful flower', the cricket legend said, "Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to Shaheen Afridi, congratulations to the two of them."

He also shared a sweet picture of his daughter and son-in-law in which Shaheen Afridi is seen kissing his wife's forehead.

The wedding was abuzz as Pakistan's top cricketers were present, including the current skipper Babar Azam. Azam, standing at centre left in the picture below, was dressed in an all-white outfit, paired with a golden jacket.

Also pictured below are: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah.

(From 2nd left) Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Shahid Afridi, Shaheen afridi, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah

The Lahore Qalandars, a Pakistan Super League cricket team, shared a video from Shaheen Afridi's wedding.

Dressed in a dapper sherwani, the skipper was seen sitting with a content expression during his 'nikkah'. Whereas, the bride was seen in an elegant pink, embroidered lehanga on her big day.

The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the former cricket team captain.

"Thank you very much for your kind invitation to me to attend the nikkah ceremony of your beloved daughter. Please accept my heartiest congratulations on this auspicious occasion." The country's Prime Minister said in a letter to Afridi.

Wishing the newlyweds, Sharif added, "May this marriage be a source of eternal happiness for the couple as well as your respective families!"

ALSO READ: