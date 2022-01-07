Vardy sidelined for two months with hamstring injury

The attacking midfielder will link up in Birmingham with Villa boss Steven Gerrard, with whom he played at Liverpool
Sports4 hours ago
Jamie Vardy faces eight weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring problem as Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers struggles to juggle his resources in an injury-ravaged season.
Vardy, 34, suffered the injury in a 1-0 win over Liverpool on December 28 and scans have revealed the problem is worse than first feared.
"Jamie will be out for a number of weeks. It's been unfortunate for him but we're looking at up to eight weeks," Rodgers said on Friday.
"His is the higher end of his hamstring -- you are looking into March for Jamie. He doesn't need an operation and that was the only good news from it."
Leicester have had three Premier League matches postponed in recent weeks, two of which were called off because they were unable to field a team due to injuries and a coronavirus outbreak.
The FA Cup holders begin their defence of the trophy at home to Watford on Saturday but Rodgers' side is severely depleted by injuries and the absence of players at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Rodgers could have as few as eight senior outfield players to call upon this weekend with Jonny Evans, Patson Daka, Caglar Soyuncu, Luke Thomas, Boubakary Soumare and James Justin joining Vardy on the sidelines.
Evans has been ruled out until April due to his own hamstring injury, which required surgery.
The attacking midfielder will link up in Birmingham with Villa boss Steven Gerrard, with whom he played at Liverpool
Sports4 hours ago
The controversial Australian has previously been one of the Serbian's staunchest critics, at one point labelling him a "tool" over his response to the coronavirus pandemic
Sports5 hours ago
At the close, England were 258 for seven, with Bairstow unbeaten on 103 with eight fours and three sixes, and Jack Leach not-out four to trail Australia by 158 runs
Sports5 hours ago
The full-back has moved back to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £12 million ($16 million) plus add-ons
Sports5 hours ago
Frenchman Loeb, a nine times world rally champion, was second fastest over the 611km loop near Riyadh to claw back nearly three minutes from his Qatari rival
Sports20 hours ago
He’ll likely need to shake off some rust at this week’s Tournament of Champions
Sports21 hours ago
Following are some facts about the hotel, which has been used to house asylum-seekers
Sports21 hours ago