UAE Team Emirates dominate Andalucia

Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023

Belgian Tim Wellens broke for a solo win on stage three of the Tour of Andalucia on Friday while his team UAE leader Tadej Pogacar held the overall lead.

Wellens was part of the day's escape group and he broke uphill in the final 1km to win by 14sec, leaving Frenchman Pierre Latour in second and Samuele Battistella in third.

Two-time Tour de France winner Pogacar remains in the lead after winning two stages so far.

The day featured blustery conditions that hampered the racing with some slight route changes and a shortened course.

Saturday's stage has four hills on a 164.8km run from Olvera to Iznájar.

