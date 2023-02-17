UAE Team Emirates dominate Andalucia

The all-rounder becomes second fastest player to bring up 250 wickets, 2500 Test runs milestone
Belgian Tim Wellens broke for a solo win on stage three of the Tour of Andalucia on Friday while his team UAE leader Tadej Pogacar held the overall lead.
Wellens was part of the day's escape group and he broke uphill in the final 1km to win by 14sec, leaving Frenchman Pierre Latour in second and Samuele Battistella in third.
Two-time Tour de France winner Pogacar remains in the lead after winning two stages so far.
The day featured blustery conditions that hampered the racing with some slight route changes and a shortened course.
Saturday's stage has four hills on a 164.8km run from Olvera to Iznájar.
ALSO READ:
The all-rounder becomes second fastest player to bring up 250 wickets, 2500 Test runs milestone
Having twice clashed in Champions League finals in 2009 and 2011, this Europa League duel offered an enthralling test of each team's recent improvements
The competition will feature participants from 37 countries
This was the Slovenian's fifth consecutive win
The 35-year-old signed for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021 after the Catalan club were unable to renew his deal because of La Liga's financial fair play rules
The World Championship bronze medallist was hugely impressed by UAE teenager Dev Vishnu
Inspired by Prannoy's stirring fightback, the Indian team went on to beat Malaysia 4-1 to set up a quarterfinal clash with Hong Kong China
Captain CP Rizwan's knock goes in vain