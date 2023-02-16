UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar wins again in Andalucia's second stage

The left-handed Warner scored one and 10 at Nagpur last week and has struggled for form since scoring 200 in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Melbourne
The two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar followed up on his opening day success at Vuelta a Andalucia by adding Thursday's second stage to tighten his grip on the Spanish race.
The 24-year-old swept up the taxing cobbled uphill finish to Alcala la Real to finish clear of Spain's Enric Mas.
This was Slovenian Pogacar's fifth consecutive win, after success at the end of last season in the Trois Vallees Varesines and Tour of Lombardy, in Monday's semi-classic Jaen Paraiso Interior, and Wednesday's first stage in Andalucia.
The UAE Team Emirates rider holds a 48 second advantage over Colombian Santiago Buitrago (third in the stage) in the general classification.
Friday's third stage is a 160 kilometre ride (99 miles) from Alcala de Guadaira to Alcala de los Gazules, with the race finishing on Sunday.
It was not all good news for Pogacar -- who won the Tour de France in 2020 and 2021 -- as earlier news emerged from UAE that his Swiss teammate Marc Hirschi had broken his arm, and will be out of action for the next two months.
Hirschi suffered the injury in a fall during Wednesday's first stage of the Tour of the Algarve.
Some 13 years after his debut against a Ricky Ponting-led Australia side in Bangalore, Pujara will step out at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday to play his 100th against the familiar foes
The bespectacled 25-year-old, whose previous highest in T20 cricket was 43, clubbed 14 fours in her 68-ball innings
UAE lost to India 5-0, but teenager Dev Vishnu put up a big fight against world number six Lakshya Sen
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and 19-year-old Richa Ghosh put together an assured 72-run stand to carry them over them line
Asked about a possible equivalent in the golf world Woods said perhaps the record 82 US PGA Tour titles he shares with Sam Snead
RCB have build a strong team, acquiring 18 players, including some big names of women’s cricket like Smriti Mandhana, Australia’s Ellyse Perry and medium pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, England skipper Heather Knight
Morocco finished fourth in Qatar after eliminating both Portugal and Spain in a giant killing run while Brazil were knocked out on post-match penalties in the last eight by Croatia