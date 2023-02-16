UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar wins again in Andalucia's second stage

This was the Slovenian's fifth consecutive win

UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar. — AFP file

By AFP Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 11:47 PM

The two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar followed up on his opening day success at Vuelta a Andalucia by adding Thursday's second stage to tighten his grip on the Spanish race.

The 24-year-old swept up the taxing cobbled uphill finish to Alcala la Real to finish clear of Spain's Enric Mas.

This was Slovenian Pogacar's fifth consecutive win, after success at the end of last season in the Trois Vallees Varesines and Tour of Lombardy, in Monday's semi-classic Jaen Paraiso Interior, and Wednesday's first stage in Andalucia.

The UAE Team Emirates rider holds a 48 second advantage over Colombian Santiago Buitrago (third in the stage) in the general classification.

Friday's third stage is a 160 kilometre ride (99 miles) from Alcala de Guadaira to Alcala de los Gazules, with the race finishing on Sunday.

It was not all good news for Pogacar -- who won the Tour de France in 2020 and 2021 -- as earlier news emerged from UAE that his Swiss teammate Marc Hirschi had broken his arm, and will be out of action for the next two months.

Hirschi suffered the injury in a fall during Wednesday's first stage of the Tour of the Algarve.