UAE fencers dominate at Arab Women Sports Tournament

Zainab Al Hosani, the top-ranked UAE fencer, celebrates after winning the gold. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 9:05 PM

The fencing competitions at the Arab Women Sports Tournament saw UAE fencers dominate as they won nine medals. The Sharjah Women's Sports Club secured a gold medal in the Foil Teams and a bronze in the Sabre Teams in Sunday's competitions.

Meanwhile, the Fujairah Martial Arts Club bagged gold in the Épée and Sabre Team disciplines. On Sunday, UAE fencers bagged five medals during individual fencing competitions.

Sharjah Women's Sports Club won the foil Teams after an exciting match against the Oman Fencing team. The Syrian Al-Shorta SC secured the third place.

Zainab Al Hosani, the top-ranked UAE fencer, reflected on the journey to gold.

"The path to victory was fraught with challenges, yet our determination remained unshaken. Having practised this sport for nearly eight years, I've learned the value of patience and the relentless pursuit of victory, no matter the obstacles," she said.

"Our triumph at AWST 2024 serves as a vital morale booster as we look ahead to the upcoming Asian Championship in Bahrain."

Al Hosani then paid glowing tribute to Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, for her inspirational support to Emirati and Arab sportswomen.

"Winning the gold medal places upon us a profound duty to acknowledge those who have been instrumental in our journey," she said. "Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi's prominent role in our sports careers makes her the most deserving of this dedication."

Meanwhile, in the Saber discipline, the Fujairah Martial Arts Club led the pack, securing first place against the Syrian Al-Shorta SC, with the Sharjah Women's Sports Team earning the bronze medal.

The Fujairah Martial Arts Club showcased their class by clinching the gold medal in the Epée Team competitions after a compelling match against the Oman Fencing team, leaving the Bahraini Busaiteen Club to take home the bronze.

In basketball, Syria's Al Thawra Club and the Jordanian Al Fuheis team remained on track to qualify for the final match.

Syria's Al Thawra Club took on Saudi Arabia's Capital Club, clinching a win with a final score of 78-58.

Jordan's Al Fuheis Club asserted their supremacy on the court with an easy victory over Iraq's Gaz Al Shamal, ending the game with a score of 82-41.

Meanwhile, Al Ahli Club secured their second victory over UAE's Sharjah Women's Sports Club with a final score of 74-59.

ALSO READ: